On April 2, a paraglider and a tourist were killed in a shocking accident in Sikkim's Lachung area. The paraglider became entangled in the wire and fell into the river. They both tried to survive by holding the stones, but unfortunately that didn't work.

Esha Reddy, a 23-year-old woman, was identified as the tourist. At 9.30 a.m. She started her journey with the paraglider from Lachung viewpoint.

People nearby attempted to save them, but no one was able to save them from the rapid flow of the river. The ITBP personnel brought the body out of the river.