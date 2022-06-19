Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after wing catches fire
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Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing after wing catches fire
A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire mid-air and made an emergency landing in Patna airport on Sunday, according to report.
All 185 passengers are reportedly safe.
"Flames were seen on the left wing of the aircraft. It landed immediately. Two blades were bent. People of Phulwari Sharif saw the flames and alerted the airport authorities," said the Patna District Magistrate.
Further details awaited.
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