Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lambasted the Centre for "playing politics in the name of religion" and posing a "threat to democracy" after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque dispute to Friday.

Addressing reporters in Jaipur on Thursday, Chief Minister Gehlot said, "Where is the country heading? The Centre is doing politics in the name of religion. This is posing a threat to democracy."

"Common people have to realise that they are being misled in the name of religion. This is not in favour of public interest," he added.

Following the Supreme Court's order to postpone the hearing till Friday, the Varanasi court scheduled the next hearing for May 23. The highest court on Thursday postponed the hearing until Friday, instructing the lower court, which is hearing the case, not to take any more action in the case until then.

Senior Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side before the Varanasi court and was indisposed on the last date of hearing, was freed from hospital on Wednesday, according to the Supreme Court.