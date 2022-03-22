On Tuesday, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), often known as home cooking gas, was reportedly increased by Rs 50.

LPG would be Rs 50 more expensive across the country as a result of this new hike. The price of an LPG in Delhi will be Rs 949.59, while it will be almost Rs 1,000 in Guwahati. LPG prices have risen for the first time since October.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669 and a 19 kilogramme (kg) commercial cylinder will cost? 2003.50. In addition, the price of fuel and diesel was raised by 80 paise per litre.

It went on a hike for the first time since November 2,it was said that there were no price spikes in fuel because of elections in five states, but that now that the polls are done, the prices are being raised.

However, there are reports that the prices were increased as a result of worldwide market fluctuations.

In Guwahati, the price of a litre of petrol is now at least Rs 95.28.