The Price of Petrol in Assam is at Rs 101.67 per litre today and diesel prices 87.59 , bringing the total increase in rates in the last ten days.

According to a price notification issued by state fuel retailers, petrol in Guwahati will now cost Rs 101.67 per litre and in Delhi petrol will cost 101.81 up from Rs 100.21 previously, and diesel rates will rise from Rs 93.07 per litre.

Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of local taxation.

This is the tenth price increase since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate revision pause on March 22.

Prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on the first four occasions, the largest single-day increase since the daily price revision was implemented in June 2017.

On the following days, petrol prices rose by 50 paise and 30 paise per litre, respectively, while diesel prices rose by 55 paise and 35 paise per litre.