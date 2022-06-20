Minister for Water Resources and Public relations Pijush Hazarika on Monday offered his condolences to two policemen, including the officer in charge of a police station, who had rushed with two other personnel to help people marooned by flood waters in Assam's Nagaon district were washed away and their bodies were found on Monday, police said.

Taking to his Facebook account Hazarika wrote, “Paying my last respect to the mortal body of Kampur police chair officer Samujbul and constable Rajiv Bordolol who was buried in the flood at one o'clock last night in Madhupur of Nagaon district. Deepest condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the two brave police who set an exemplary example of duty with the supreme sacrifice while on duty.

“I paid my last respects with floral tributes to the Officer-In-Charge of Kampur Police Station Samujjwal Kakati and Constable Rajib Bordoloi, who were drowned in a flood while completing their duties at Madhupur in Kampur under Nagaon District at 1 am last night I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of these two brave policemen who have set an example through their irreproachable dedication and their ultimate sacrifice while on duty”.

The ongoing devastating floods in Assam have wreaked havoc on the Nagaon district, with the river Kopili, which is flowing over the highest flood level at Kampur, affecting 3,64,459 people. In the current floods, which have devastated 34 districts and claimed 72 lives, a total of 42,28,157 people have been affected.