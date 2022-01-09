NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation amid rising cases in the country today at 4:30 pm.

This comes a day after Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states to be held in February-March.

ALSO READ: NSCN-IM appeals Centre to dump Nehru’s “oppressive hatred” towards Nagas

The country is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections with emergence of COVID-19 variant. On January 9, the country registered a single-day surge of 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infections to 3.55 crore, which includes 3,623 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union territories so far.

Meanwhile, 402 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,409 samples tested from January 4 to 8. All the samples were sent to genome sequencing for Omicron variant confirmation.

The staffs are advised to follow the precautions as per the guidelines of the government. Reportedly, a consolidated list of 200 Lok Sabha and 69 from Rajya Sabha and 133 allied staff tested positive.

Follow us on Facebook