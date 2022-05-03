President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of political leaders extended wishes to devotees across the country on Monday as they celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

On behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind, Rashtrapati Bhavan wished all the citizens "Eid Mubarak" and requested Indians to pledge to serve humanity on Twitter.

"All of my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters, wish you a happy Eid! This festival, which takes place after the holy month of Ramzan, is a holy occasion for society to strengthen brotherhood and harmony. Let us all pledge to serve humanity and improve the lives of the poor on this holy day "Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

With the sighting of the crescent moon yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying that the festival is a celebration of sincere devotion, charity, and gratitude to the Almighty.

"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-Ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty. EidMubarak," he tweeted.

Naidu further hopes that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer together through friendship, brotherhood, love, and mutual respect. "May the pious and noble ideals associated with EidUlFitr bring peace, harmony, and happiness into our lives."

Meanwhile, JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wished all the countrymen a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, best wishes to all. May this occasion bring a lot of happiness and prosperity to all of our people's lives "He tweeted.

Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, also took to Twitter to express his best wishes, writing, "Eid Mubarak! May the joyous Eid-ul-Fitr festival promote brotherhood, harmony, social unity, and peace in the world. Come share happiness with us all on this day, and pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity."

The Muslim community all over the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

According to Islamic belief, Ramzan is a month of fasting observed by Muslims all over the world to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it is characterised by a 30-day fast. The Muslim people fast from dawn to dusk for the entire month of Ramadan. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) in the morning and 'Iftar' in the evening to break their day-long fast.

On the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid ul-Fitr is observed.

The festival is commemorated by the consumption of Seviyan (Vermicelli) in various forms, including 'Hath Ka Seviyan,' 'Nammak Ka Seviyan,' 'Chakle Ki Seviyan,' and 'Laddu Seviyan.' All of these variations can be used in the 'Sheerkurma' dish, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.