KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed confidence that India will definitely emerge victorious against COVID with everyone's efforts.

He was interacting with Chief Ministers of all States this evening through video conferencing. Modi said, India's battle with the biggest pandemic of 100 years has now entered its third year and hard work is the only path and victory the only option.

"Thee earlier skepticism about Omicron is now slowly getting cleared, he said, adding that the Omicron variant is infecting people at several times faster rate than the previous variant.

He asked people to be alert and careful, and stressed that a panic situation should not be created. He said, the alertness of the people and the administration must not fall short in this festive season.

The Prime Minister said the pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach adopted by central and state governments last time is the mantra of victory this time as well.

He said, COVID infection must be limited as much as possible. Modi also laid stress on intensifying the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for 100 percent vaccination.

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