NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Republic Day 2022 attire presented some surprises as apart from his signature white kurta complemented with a jacket, PM Modi was seen wearing a Manipuri stole.

PM Modi ditched the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Republic Day.

Instead, he was seen with a cap from Uttarkhand. Brahmakamal, the official flower of poll-bound Uttarakhand, is inscribed on the cap.

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt was also wearing the same cap.

Interestingly, both Manipur and Uttarkhand are going to the polls in a few weeks.

The grand Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am today. As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute, presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

The celebrations commenced on January 23 as the Prime Minister, on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday.

As many as 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force are conducting a flypast at the event today.

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