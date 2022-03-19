ASSAM: There were sudden casualties between police and a biker at Panbazar on Friday.

The police constable was put under suspension and a letter has been signed against him by the Deputy commissioner of police.

As per the reports, the biker was beaten up by the police constable on duty. The biker also immediately tried to beat up the policeman.

A woman and a little child were also on the bike. The police and the rider initially had an argument but later turned into a beating.

The police constable thrashed the man riding the bike. The man also tried to beat up the police. As a result the little boy fell off the bike as well as the woman on the bike.

The situation later turned out to be that many policemen dragged the man off his bike and thrashed him.

The biker reportedly blocked the road for some time. This leads to severe traffic jams. And this is where there is an argument between the biker and the trafficman. Later some people controlled the situation.

The policeman who thrashed the biker has been identified as Fakruddin Ahmed.

Panbazar traffic police constable Fakruddin Ahmed was recently discharged and an inquiry has reportedly been announced into the incident.