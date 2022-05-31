NAGALAND: Pongidong village in Wokha district became Nagaland's first to successfully implement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme. The scheme will benefit a population of approximately 2813 people and 466 households in the village, according to the 2011 census, by providing adequate water supply because every household has been connected to tap water.

According to official sources, tap water connections have also been installed in the village community hall, government middle school, primary health centre, and church, which is the first of its kind in the village.

On May 11, Wokha Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) executive engineer Imnazuliu Ao, village functionaries, gaon bura (village heads), church leaders, and PHED officials officially launched the scheme.

With the implementation of the JJM, the village now has an abundance of water. It has also reduced the villagers' financial burden from purchasing water from private water suppliers, which is not affordable for all of them.

It was a huge relief for livestock farmers who had previously faced water scarcity, as well as a source of encouragement for those working in the animal husbandry industry.

The implementation of the two missions in the village instilled in the villagers a sense of awareness about the importance of sanitary living conditions. Instead of throwing waste at random, the villagers have developed the habit of using dustbins more frequently.