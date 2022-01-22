MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate. Chopra made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday 12 am.

Both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram handles and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”.

As soon as the announcement was shared, it took social media by storm. Within a matter of seconds, the global icon’s post was flooded with likes and comments.

Celebrities and friends from across film industries poured in congratulatory messages for the new parents. Fans also took to social media to express their excitement and joy over the big news.