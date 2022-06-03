Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, announced on June 3 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had quarantined herself. Sonia Gandhi, her mother and the party's president, had tested positive for coronavirus the day before.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all protocols, I have quarantined myself at home." "I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.

After Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi cut short her visit to Lucknow and returned to Delhi. The abrupt change in schedule was not explained. The purpose of the two-day meeting in Lucknow was to discuss the party's revival strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday evening, Sonia Gandhi developed a mild fever and was tested for Covid on Thursday. She was found to be in good health. Sonia Gandhi met with several leaders over the last week, according to Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, and some of them were found to be Covid positive.

"As we previously reported, the Congress President will appear before the ED on June 8th. We will keep you informed about any future developments at the Indian National Congress "According to Surjewala.

PM Modi wished Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery in a tweet on Thursday. Telangana Congress decided to hold prayers in temples, churches, mosques, and Gurdwaras in Telangana by Thursday for Sonia Gandhi's quick recovery at a meeting of district Congress chiefs.