CHANDIGARH : Actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

The development comes days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the appointment of Sonu Sood as state icon for Punjab.

In November 2021, Sonu Sood and his sister had addressed a press conference at their home in Moga revealing that she would be contesting in the Punjab Elections scheduled for this year. Sood had shared that his sister's commitment to social work was 'unparalleled.'

Follow us on Facebook