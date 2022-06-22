Today, the train engine reached upto New Haflong station and returned back to Badarpur with the goods train that got stucked at New Haflong railway station platform number 2.

The Jatinga Lumpur - New Haflong segment has now been restored. According to sources, the railway tracks in the hills part were washed out due to constant rain in recent days, so if the weather cooperates, the Haflong-Silchar railway service will be operational within a week.

For the past few days the restoration work between Lumding and Badarpur hills section was going on, and the railway authority was contemplating to resume rail communication between Silchar and New Haflong very soon.

Since May 14, persistent rains and landslides have interrupted railway communication in the Lumding-Badarpur hills sector. Mud and debris have covered the new Haflong Railway Station. Almost all of the debris has been removed from the station, and the tracks have been made ready for train operation.