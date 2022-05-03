Following reports of violence in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, chief minister Ashok Gehlot sent a late-night tweet calling the situation “unfortunate.” According to report Internet services in the area have been temporarily suspended. “It’s sad that the altercation between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur, has sparked tension.” “At all costs, the administration has been ordered to maintain peace and order,” the chief minister wrote in Hindi. “Respecting the history of love and fraternity of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a poignant appeal to all to maintain peace and participate in creating law and order,” he wrote in another post on Tuesday morning.

The incidents were reported as Muslims across Rajasthan prepared to celebrate Eid while Hindus across the country celebrated Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday.

According to reports, police officers were also attacked after stones were thrown and two groups got into a fight.

“All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district,” read an order Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, according to report.