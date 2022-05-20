Shri Ajay Bhatt, Raksha Rajya Mantri, addressed a group of NCC cadets from Assam in Guwahati today.

In the gathering of cadets at Narangi he encouraged them to focus their efforts on nation-building.

Using the example of India's Prime Minister, who was an NCC cadet himself, he reminded the cadet that no challenge is too great for a child to overcome if he remains focused and motivated. He claimed that India has advanced in leaps and bounds and is seen as a beacon light by countries all over the world, and that the days are not far away when we shall become Vishawa Guru.

Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita, YSM ADG NCC Dte NER, and officers from NCC Group Guwahati attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed the Guard of Honour and watched cadets from the Guwahati NCC Group perform a lively Bihu dance. He praised the NCC cadets for choosing the road of disciplined living and channelling their energy into a brighter future for the country.