The C-17 Globemaster the Indian Air Force's military transport aircraft, left for Romania on Wednesday to bring Indian Nationals from Ukraine beneath the "Centre's mammoth rescue program Operation Ganga."

The aircraft took off from the Hindan Discuss Drive Station near Delhi.

Prime Serve Narendra Modi said to the press that" the Indian Air force into service to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country."

The IAF aircraft will also assist to convey help more efficiently to Ukraine, essential items in the midst of the Russian invasion.

India has sloped up endeavors to protect its citizens stranded in Ukraine as Russia proceeds to bomb and shell its neighbor.

India has been flying aircraft to Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania - "countries on Ukraine's western border." After Ukraine closed its "airspace to civilian craft" in the midst of Russian strikes on its military and strategic establishments.

Under "Operation Ganga" the first evacuation flight arrived in Mumbai from Bucharest on Saturday with 219 Indians. Till now six flights have returned with students.

On Monday the Centre reported that Union Minister will travel to Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia - all four countries that share borders with Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Indians.

Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Virendra Kumar Khatik headed to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia has left for Romania, Kiren Rijiju is on his way to Slovakia, VK Singh, Smriti Irani, and Rajeev Chandrasekar have been sent to Poland as special emissaries of India to assist with the evacuation.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv has been issuing advisories for all stranded Indian nationals, "illuminating them about viable and secure and safe routes out of Kyiv and Kharkiv, sharing details of bomb shelters, and setting up a round-the-clock helpline for Indians."

"At a two-hour long meeting on Sunday to take stock of the circumstance in Ukraine, had attested that the government's top priority is to guarantee the security of Indian students and their evacuation", said PM.

1,396 Indian nationals have been brought back from Ukraine on six evacuation flights, many are on their way to the designated rescue location.

One of the most capable aircraft, The American C-17 Globemasters for flying long separations with close to 400 onboard. The aircraft C-17 helped to evacuate citizens and authorities from Kabul when the Taliban captured Afghanistan.

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