"Russian nuclear submarines sail off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers roam the taiga" taking after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrange to put the nation’s nuclear forces on high caution in the midst of taking off pressures with the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Northern Armada says many of its nuclear submarines are included in works out to “train maneuvering in stormy conditions.” It says many warships entrusted with the security of the area near the Russian naval bases on the Arctic Kola Peninsula will too connect the maneuvers.

The Defense Service Ministry said in his statement that, "in eastern Siberia of the Irkutsk region, "units of the Strategic Missile forces move the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launches to disperse in the forest to practice secret deployment."

The military didn’t say whether the drills were connected to "Putin’s order on Sunday to put the country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert" in the midst of the war in Ukraine, and it's unclear whether they represent any change within the country’s ordinary nuclear pose.

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