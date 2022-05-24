The Centre has approved Rs 180 crore for the restoration of the railway network in Assam's Dima Hasao district, which was ravaged by floods and landslides.

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the Centre's allocation of Rs 180 crore for restoration work.

“The Railway Ministry has also assured to complete the restoration work of railway network in Dima Hasao district by July 10 this year,” Mr Sarma said.

“Repairing the damaged portions of the vital rail link will restore connectivity between Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam and reconnect Tripura, Mizoram and parts of Manipur with the rest of the rest the country,” added Mr Sarma.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Assam met with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.

After floods hit the state in mid-May, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur due to damage to railway tracks at multiple locations.

So far this year, 24 people have died in Assam due to devastating floods and landslides.

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After massive floods in Assam, the Centre has sanctioned a sum of 180 crore for railway repairs.