Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday that the center will build an AYUSH facility in Nagaland, including A college of Ayurveda, within a budget of Rs 100 crore.

"To better serve the people, I am glad to announce that we will soon set up one Ayurvedic College, three 10 Bed Hospitals and one 30 Bed Hospital at a cost of more than ₹ 100 crore, he said.

"Northeast has great potential to become the center of AYUSH. It is important for us to seize this opportunity with our rich traditional knowledge base on folk remedies and rich flora that Mother Nature has blessed us.," the AYUSH minister said.

"Northeast can become the springboard for AYUSH in the country and create an eco-system to provide health and wellness solutions to people of India as well as our neighbouring countries.

This will give us economic strength and our community will be blessed with a healing touch to treat human illness," he added.

An Integrated AYUSH Hospital (IAH) has been inaugurated by him at Razha in Chedema village which is located on the outskirts of Kohima while three more foundation of such facilities were laid virtually in Chumoukedima, Mokokchung, and Kiphire districts of Nagaland.

He said AYUSH aims to enhance traditional Indian medical practice through modern scientific validation for wider and more common use.

Nagaland S. Pangnyu Phom, Minister of Health, said the state currently has three fully operational AYUSH hospitals, two more under construction.

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