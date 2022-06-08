On Tuesday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the orchards of Shopian's Badi Marg, Aloora area in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, The encounter began in the orchards of Shopian's Badimarg, Aloora area. Police and security personnel have been dispatched to the scene.

This is the day's second gunfight. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed earlier on Tuesday in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir in an encounter with security forces in the Chaktaras Kandi area.

As per reports, security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara.

The terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated, he said, adding that two ultras were killed in the ensuing clash.

Two LeT terrorists, including one Pakistani terrorist named Tufail, were killed. The search is still going on, "Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, reports said.