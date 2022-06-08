In a shocking incident, an owner of a restaurant in Sikkim was allegedly stabbed by a cook in Sangkhola, Singtam, today morning.

The victims identified as Pratima Roy and her son, Santanu Roy, were both allegedly stabbed.

Both are in critical condition.

The accused has been identified as Bahadur Gurung resident of Beijing.

The accused has been arrested by Singtam police and booked under 307 IPC, which is an attempt to murder.