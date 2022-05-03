Over 65 places, including the Pratapgarh tea estate in Biswanath district, have been prohibited from transporting any pig or pork products due to an increase in instances of African Swine Flu (ASF).

The district administration has imposed several limitations on pig growing and transportation in these areas, referring to them as Containment Zones.

It also prohibits any animal market, animal fair, or animal exhibition within the zone, as well as any activity that involves the grouping or gathering of pigs.

'No carrier of commodities or animals may transport animals into or out of an affected zone.' Carriage of animals (pigs) on roads or railroads within the declared contaminated zone is permitted, provided that the animal is not unloaded in any location within the zone until the issuance of a sanitization certificate by the competent Veterinary Authority," according to the directive.

"No individual is authorised to transport any pig feed or bedding material, or any other materials, such as carcass, skin, or other parts or products of such animal that has come into touch with any animal infected or suspected to be infected with ASF," it continued.