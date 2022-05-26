Manipur's iconic Shirui Lily Festival marks a comeback this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and revellers in Northeast India and beyond could not be more excited. A hub of numerous festivals that are held across its states, the Northeastern region of India receives heavy footfall from tourists across the world and here's why the colourful and wonderful 'Shirui Lily' festival held in Ukhrul, Manipur, should be on your list.

What is the Shirui Lily?

This particular lily, which blooms in late May to early June has become a well known plant to the world because of its rarity. The flower is found only atop the Shirui Hill of Ukhrul District in Manipur. This flower needed proper scientific study so that this reknowned flower can continue to thrive in its original habitat.

It needs mention here that the ICAR has taken up tissue culture of this plant and hopes to perpetuate this plant not only in the original habitat, but also in laboratory conditions. The focus on the global warming and climate change and its impact on the Lily including remedial measures is laudable.

What is the Shirui Lily Festival:

The festival is annually celebrated in Manipur and features music, food, traditional games and other cultural activities that aim to increase awareness about this rare flower and develop sustainable and responsible tourism in Manipur.

Earlier today, Manipur Governor La Ganesan inaugurated the 4th edition of the festival at the Shirui village ground today in the presence of the Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was present as the functional president. The event, which will conclude on May 28, will be mainly held at Shirui village ground and will feature stalls of various traditional products. The Bakshi ground at Dungrei will host 'Shirock,' an evening rock music competition featuring various bands all across the country.

The Mithun, reared mostly in the northern areas of Ukhrul, Haofa (an endangered species of dog popular among the Tangkhul tribe), and the famous Lungpi pottery will be also be some of unique local elements on display.

What to Look Out For This Year:

The Miss Shirui Lily beauty contest, cycling, marathon, 7 A-side football, essay writing, music and many more other activities are also in the offing this year. While beauty queen Adline Castenino will be the showstopper at the opening fashion show, British rock band 'The Monument' are all set to ethrall festival-goers at the at Bakshi ground on May 28.

Why its Important for Manipur:

Shirui Lily Festival if marketed properly can become a tourist attraction. It will not only create awareness about the need for protection of our environment but also bring in advanced knowledge and expertise to improve the environment. Not only the Lily, but the mo nsoon flowers of Shirui range and the Rhododedron can be marketed as well.

[caption id="attachment_118661" align="alignnone" width="891"] A snap from today's opening ceremony[/caption]

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that funds have been earmarked for the construction of a Shirui Heritage Village and upgradation of Bakshi ground. He also said that constructions of cable cars at Loktak and Shirui to make travel more convenient for tourists are in the pipeline. Definitely more reasons to visit this already unique festival!