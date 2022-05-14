Kumarikata branch of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank is in lack of employees which is creating a huge problem among the customers. There are not enough officer employees in the bank branch.

For KYC upgradation, lending, money transactions, a customer have to wait for fifteen to twenty days. Customers today expressed their displeasure over the authorities in front of the media.

Staff members also speaks about their displeasure of not appointing enough members to run the bank smoothly. “It is difficult to do multitasking. But the authorities are not concerned about the matter”, an employee added.