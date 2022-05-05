After having a meal at a wedding in Tezpur, Assam's Sonitpur district, about 100 people became ill with food poisoning. According to sources, wedding guests were ill after eating the meal during a wedding reception in Puthimari village.

Meanwhile, police and other concerned officials arrived on the scene and assessed the situation. Notably, the widespread food poisoning caused havoc in Puthimari village, despite the fact that no one suffered serious health consequences.

Three of them have been admitted to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) in critical condition, while the others are being treated at home. At least four individuals died in Assam's Dibrugarh district last month after swallowing poisonous mushrooms.