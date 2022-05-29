GANGTOK: Chief Minister P.S. Golay dedicated the Paruhang Sapten Manghkhim-cum-International Kirat Rai Linguistic Cultural Research Centre in Rai Gaon, Ranka, about 13 kilometres from Gangtok.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of people and Rai community representatives from Sikkim, Darjeeling, Nepal, Manipur, Assam, and other regions. Members of other communities, cabinet ministers, and invited guests were also present.

Its construction work began in 2009 during the SDF-led government, and former CM Pawan Chamling laid the foundation stone. However, it was delayed due to a variety of factors, and the new SKM-led government, with my special intervention and additional approved funds, was finally able to complete it today, according to CM Prem Singh Tamang.

The Mangkhim is a traditional Kirat Rai community workshop where elders gather to pray to their deities and ancestors. The Manghim and its rich cultural practices were replicated and combined with modern materials to create a structural marvel of opulence and heritage architecture.