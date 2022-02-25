GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang urged citizens from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine, to get in touch with the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang has also released contact information for the citizens from the state stranded in Ukraine.

“Considering the current situation in Ukraine, I request the Sikkimese citizens studying or residing there to contact Shri Ratnamani Pradhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Ministers’ Office, Gangtok on the following number (+91 97351 23333) or via mail (procmo.sikkim@gmail.com),” Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said.

Tamang further added that the government is in touch with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to ensure safe return of residents of the state from Ukraine.