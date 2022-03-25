The much-anticipated "Sikkim Educational Fair 2022" is planned to begin on March 26 and conclude on March 27; it will provide large-scale professional guidance on scholarships, study skills, and many other topics.

The event, organised by B&B Events in collaboration with the Indo Global Group of Colleges in Chandigarh, will include 30 Premier Colleges, presenting detailed information on 100 courses.

Sikkim Manipal University will host the event, which will also be co-sponsored by Inspiria Knowledge Campus in Siliguri and JIS University in Kolkata. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Infinity Futsal Arena, Above Westside Showroom, Krishi Bhawan, Tadong in Gangtok.

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This initiative aims to enlighten and inspire students through interesting panel discussions, interactive workshops, professional development events, and academic experts addressing all of their questions.

It intends to give prospective students the opportunity to meet University representatives, as well as connect with official representatives and alumni.

Furthermore, the event will provide extensive information regarding spot admissions, school loans, 100% scholarships, special discounts on course fees, and free gifts for the same.