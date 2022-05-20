In a heinous incident , a 40 year old man allegedly assaulted his minor daughter for the past one year. The incident has come to light when the minor child has revealed that she has been subjected to sexually assault by her father on several occasions for past one year and same has also been deposed before the medical officer too in her councelling.

It may be mentioned that the father of the girl has reported that his 13-year-old minor daughter had been missing since the morning of May 18. Her brother later discovered the minor at the riverside and took her to the police station.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against the 40-year-old father under Section 6 of the POSCO Act of 2012.

The accused has been arrested and the minor has been transferred to the Childline Centre for shelter and counselling.

Previously, in 2021, a similar incident occurred in which a 16-year-old minor girl and her elder sister orally reported that her 54-year-old father had been physically assaulting her since 2018.