Gangtok: A grand function celebrating Sikkim's 47th State Day was held at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The Governor, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries arrived at the venue and went to the IPR Department's photo exhibition. The photographs on display were a mix of vintage photographs from before the merger and photographs from today's Sikkim, depicting the state's achievements.

The event in the auditorium began with a floral tribute to the portrait of Padma Vibhushan, Late L.D. Kazi, Sikkim's first Chief Minister, also known as the "Father of Democracy."

The Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, S.C. Gupta, then gave a welcome address. He gave a brief overview of the state of Sikkim's 47-year journey since becoming India's 22nd state.

Manita Pradhan, a well-known mountaineer and rock climber, was awarded the Sikkim Ratna, Sikkim's highest civilian award, for her extraordinary feats of scaling prominent peaks around the world, including, most recently, Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain peak. Ms. Manita Pradhan has a long and distinguished career in mountaineering, having competed in numerous international events. She has taught in a variety of adventure and mountaineering institutions.

Shri Ugyen Chopel, a well-known Sikkimese filmmaker, was also awarded the Sikkim Sewa Ratna for his artistic achievements as well as his activism for social and environmental causes.

Ugyen Chopel has been a great exponent in the field of art and filmmaking, a master of his craft, and an inspiration to the state's budding filmmakers.

Similarly, the Sikkim Sewa Samman was given to noted folk musician and dancer Naren Gurung in honour of his artistic brilliance and contribution to the preservation of folk art. Various specialisations under his belt attest to his expertise in the field, including extensive research and study in a variety of subjects related to Nepali folk songs and folk dance, including Lok Parampara and folk tales.