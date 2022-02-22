GANGTOK: The Government of Sikkim is all set to launch the much awaited modern farming technologies of Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Rooftop farming in the state.

The launching programme is scheduled to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on 22nd February,2022 at Sokeythang, Gangtok.

Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Lok Nath Sharma while addressing a press conference held at the Training Hall of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Sokeythang, today.

The Minister highlighted the objectives and purpose for launching the newly developed farming technology of Aquaponics, Hydroponics and Rooftop farming. The technology will support in enhancing productivity even in small private landholding and ensure financial benefits for the farmers, he stated.

Minister Sharma said that hydroponics is the technique of growing plants without soil by using organic nutrients. It would be very beneficial for farmers because it assures higher yield and economic returns compared to natural agricultural practices, because of higher number of harvest cycles. Aquaponics is an integrated food production system that combines raising fish in tanks with soilless plant culture. The nutrient -rich water generated in the procedure while raising fish provides natural fertilizer for plants and these plants help to purify water for the fish.

He informed that the concerned departments have developed four different models of Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Roof top farming of both low cost and high cost green house at designated premises. The models will remain open for interested individuals to explore wherein the technical experts will guide and educate visitors about the procedure, benefits, structural set-up after scheduled launching of Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Rooftop farming. Besides, the department will provide essential technical support and guidance. An absolute mechanism will be developed to ensure quick response to queries and grievances of the people, he added.

Elucidating the benefits of new farming technology, he outlined advantages viz. optimal use of space, faster growth rate, doubling the harvesting ratio, good return of investment, time saving process etc. Further, he appealed everyone to come forward to adopt lucrative farming technology and assured to provide essential technical guidance by the concerned authorities of the department. The banking sector has also been convinced to finance entrepreneurs who are interested to work in this sector, he added.

The Minister also shared experiences of his recent visit to CSIR/IHBT Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad and emphasized on enormous range of possibilities in increasing productivity and generating income through Hydroponics and Aquaponics.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Shri Sharma anticipated that the launching would be an encouraging initiative for the farming community and shall have greater impact in increasing the GDP of the state.

The Panel also had the presence of Secretary Agriculture Shri Rinzing C. Bhutia, Secretary Horticulture Shri BB Subba, Secretary Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr P. Senthil Kumar and other senior officials.

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