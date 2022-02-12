GANGTOK: The Sikkim government announced that from Friday onwards, the restrictions will be lifted in the state after a "significant decline in the COVID-19 case."

The Sikkim government issued an order on Thursday that reads, "the decision to lift the restriction was taken after the state noted a significant decline in the COVID-19 case."

"Markets, shops, and commercial establishments shall function as normal. All educational institutions shall function as per guidelines. No restrictions on social, political, religious & sports-related gatherings," reads the order.

The Sikkim government also asked its civilians to exercise caution in the ongoing pandemic.