A car was reported to have fallen into a deep gorge in north Sikkim. Five members of a Maharashtra-based family and their driver were reportedly killed when their car crashed into a ditch.

According to reports, the accident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday at Kedung Bheer, 13 kilometres from the popular tourist destination Lachung. He stated that a family on vacation in Sikkim was on their way to Lachung from the capital, Gangtok.

Reportedly, the vehicle skidded off the road and into a deep ditch hundreds of feet below. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Punamiya, Tural Punamiya, Hiral Punamiya, Devanshi Punamiya, Jayan Parimar, and their driver Somi Vishwakarma, reports stated.

Meanwhile, Police recovered the bodies on Sunday with the assistance of the army and locals. An investigation into the matter has been launched.