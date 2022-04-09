Lok Nath Sharma, the minister-cum-area MLA of Gyalshing-Bermiok, paid an inspection visit and chaired a series of meetings in his constituency today.

A ward level meeting from Upper Bermiok - A ward under Bermiok Berthang GPU - kicked off the day's events.

Sharma briefed the panel on the development of the constituency's projects. He spoke with the locals and inquired about their needs and requirements in the society.

The minister highlighted newly launched initiatives such as Vatsalya Yojana, Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, and Bahini Yojana, as well as their objectives, in his brief talk.

The minister subsequently arranged a meeting in Upper Bermiok ward-B. Following that , Sharma and officials from the Roads and Bridges department headed to the affected roadside in Daragaon ward's Guiyekholsa.

Later that afternoon, at the office of the president of Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat, the minister had a coordination meeting with Gyalshing's urban local body.

President GNP, DP Sharma, Nagar Panchayats, Divisional Engineer, Urban Development South/West Suman Shankar, Municipal Executive Officer Gopal Sharma, Assistant Town Planner Jigmee Tshering Bhutia, officials, and others were present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the details of how to accelerate the official process of establishing infrastructure for a multi-storied auto parking cum shopping complex at the designated location.

Sharma clarified the many components that would need to be accommodated, and he also directed concerned officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report. He also talked about the plans for other development projects in the Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat.