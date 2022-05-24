GANGTOK: Tseteej Shiwakoty, a 25-year-old native of Kazi Road in Gangtok, Sikkim, has been awarded the 'Pride of India' award and he also unveiled India's first all-male pageants magazine ('Imagecity').

Tseteej is also the first Indian model to receive the prestigious 'Most Inspirational Person award' at one of the world's largest international pageants, 'Mister Global' championship', which took place on March 15 in Maha Sarakham, Thailand. He was also named one of the top 17 models at an event attended by delegates from all across the world.

Last year, Tsetee won India's biggest male pageant, 'Rubaru Mr India'. Before winning this prestigious title, he had already won Mr Sikkim Manhunt.

He has represented India at the Mister Global contest as part of his national victory. He is one of the few people in the world to have participated in all three levels of pageantry: state (Mr Sikkim Manhunt in 2019), national (Rubaru Mr India in 2021), and international (Rubaru Mr India in 2022). (Mister Global in 2022).