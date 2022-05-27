Sikkim Municipalities have begun notifying stakeholders and the general public about the upcoming national ban on major single-use plastic items, which will take effect on July 1st.

This action was taken in response to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) notice that certain single-use plastic (SUP) products would be subject to a blanket ban starting July 1, 2022.

Earlier, an issue was made by the Mangan Nagar Panchayat saying the Manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following in Single-Use Plastic (SUP) including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from 1st July, 2022.

According to report, "Earbuds with plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, and polystyrene (Thermocol plastic) decoration." Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, plastic or PVC banners less than 1000 micron, and stirrers."

Likewise, a notice from the Municipal Executive Officer's office in Nayabazar-Jorethang Nagar Panchayat reiterated the same, and it is now expected that more notices from other municipalities and Nagar Panchayats will be issued.

In accordance with the "Plastic Waste Management and Handling Bye-Laws, 2021," and in accordance with clause (4) of Rule 6 of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Government of Sikkim issued the following notice:

Every waste generator must adhere to strict source segregation guidelines. Plastic waste must be separated from other types of waste by waste generators. The collection agency designated/authorized by the Urban Local Bodies shall be given this segregated plastic waste.

2. Furthermore, no person shall engage in open burning of plastic waste in any public place/private properties/ institutions/establishments/ vacant sites, etc., in accordance with Rule 5.12 of the Solid Waste Management Cleanliness and Sanitation- Bye-Laws, 2019.

3. In violation of the provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 read with Rule 10 of the Sikkim Trade License and Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Rules, 2011, no person shall stock, distribute, sell or use plastic bags, plastic sheets or multi-layered packaging, disposable items (cups, plates, spoons, containers, etc.) and packaging items made of Expanded/Extruded Polystyrene Foam like Styrofoam, thermocol, etc. or any other Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packing films used for sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, PVC Banners, and other items must have a minimum thickness of 100 microns.

4. Carry bags made of virgin or non-recycled plastic must have a minimum thickness of 75 microns until December 31, 2022, after which only plastic bags with a thickness of 120 microns and above will be permitted;

5. non-woven carry bags must have a minimum density of 60 grams per square meter .

This boycott prohibits the manufacture, loading, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic (SUP) items throughout India, and it has been specifically requested that action be taken against violators, which could include foundation closure, product seizure, and fines.

During Gandhi Jayanti in 2021, Sikkim state Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a verbal announcement that plastic water bottles would be banned in Sikkim beginning January 1, 2022. "There will be a 'complete ban on retail and usage of such products," he said in his speech, adding that the decision was made with the state's environmental concerns in mind. As a Himalayan state, Sikkim is endowed with natural resources that provide fresh, good, and quality drinking water, prompting the decision."

In the process, the state government issued a notification on December 29 prohibiting the sale of packaged drinking water bottles beginning in the New Year of 2022.