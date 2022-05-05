Pritam Rai of Tathang, West Sikkim, won the 12-hour stadium run held in Bengaluru on April 30 to May 1 by the International Association of Ultra Runners and Nonstop Entertainment Business (NEB).

Pritam Rai, a 23 year-old youth was one of four runners from Sikkim who competed in the event's different categories. He is a student of ultra-marathoner Amar Subba.

"The run was really tough because the event had over 250 participants from across the country" . In 12 hours, I covered 109.6 kilometres and won first place in the event. It's a proud moment for me and my coach, as well as my entire family and State. It gives me great pleasure to win a prestigious run, and the State's name is Shine," says Pritam.

Pritam has previously competed in marathons in Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Earlier, last year he along with Seven runners under Amarathon Academy of Sikkim led by Amar Subba participated in Delhi in the 24-hour stadium run during December 4-5 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

The Amarathon Academy team consisted of six male runners and one female runner from Sikkim. Addressing a press conference here in the capital today, academy founder Amar Subba said he targets to break his personal best when he participates in the upcoming event.

Along with Subba, the other runners were Shiva hang Limboo, Buddha Singh Limboo, Dhan Kumar Managar, Pritam Rai, Jatin Chettri and Phurba Tamang.