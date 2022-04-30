Four gunshots were fired during a scuffle in Soreng district on Saturday between party cadres of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

According to Soreng SP Jai Pandayan, "the situation is under control, and no injuries have been reported." "The offenders have yet to be apprehended."

Following the event, several locations in West and South Sikkim have been put on high alert. Sikkim Police is conducting a large-scale investigation to apprehend the offenders.

Meanwhile, Sikkim has been put on high alert in an attempt to apprehend the perpetrators, who are still on the run from police. In West and South Sikkim, extensive searches are being conducted in local taxis.

Senior SDF party worker Avinash Yakha is said to have been seen hiding his gun behind his satchel in photos that have gone viral on social media. In the footage, Yakha is seen getting out of a wrecked SUV and being chased by ostensibly SKM cadres. While being chased, Yakha fires as many as three rounds before fleeing the scene.

Moreover, Avinash Yakha Yakha has been arrested under the Arms Act, according to the Soreng SP. Bullet shells and a gun holder were found from the wrecked vehicle at the scene of the accident. A convoy of SDF party workers and supporters is said to have been allegedly stopped at the location of the event.