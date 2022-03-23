For the many firsts that will befall Pakyong, the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) and the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) have agreed to start the new district on an athletic note.

At the block, sub division, and district levels, the two sports regulatory bodies will hold school-level tournaments.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Pakyong, Tashi Chophel stated that the government acknowledges and values the importance of sports, and that it is therefore one of the government's top priorities.

"Children have been deprived of beneficial physical activities that used to take place at schools as a result of the pandemic."

SICA and SFA have been asked to recognise talents at the school level by conducting events and competitions in order to restart these activities in the district, as their participation will bring prestige and recognition to the area.

He praised the presidents of both organisations for accepting the offer and promised that it would become a regular occurrence, with the hope that the identified youths would soon represent the district, state, and country.

The modalities of the events will be administered in collaboration with the departments of Education and Sports and Youth Affairs.

Lobzang G. Tenzing, president of the SICA, expressed his delight over the district collector's proposal to involve youths in sports.

"It will take time to build infrastructure and gather resources, but I was ecstatic when the DC contacted me and asked me to help integrate cricket into the Pakyong atmosphere," he said.

According to Tenzing, Cricket has grown in popularity significantly over the years and Sikkim has produced many great players, both male and female as well.

He went on to say that unique activities under Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) like monsoon cricket and cricket fun fairs could be organised at blocks and sub-divisions throughout the district, which would help SICA train as well as scout talent from the region.

SFA president Menla Ethenpa claimed that the government has promoted sports like never before and with the construction of the new districts, two new district football associations shall be founded soon.

He stated that Sikkim has produced many talented footballers and that he is confident that the Pakyong district will produce many more. While conveying the news that two Sikkimese women have been selected to play for the Indian Arrows women's team, he also underlined how far women have come not only as footballers but also as referees.

He praised Pakyong DC's efforts, saying that empowering youngsters via athletics is a productive and beneficial approach.