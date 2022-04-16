The Sikkim Table Tennis Association (STTA) is preparing to compete in the 83rd Senior National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championship, which will be held in Shillong's SAI Indoor Stadium from April 18 to 25. The team will consist of three men, three women, and one coach. Singles, doubles, and team championships will be held for the peddlers.

Srijana Dong, Eva Subba, and Miss Taneja Dong will represent the women's team, according to a press release from STTA. The men's squad will be represented by Ujjwal Sharma, Abhisek Rai, and Sameer Rai. The coaches for both teams will be Rupesh Lama.

This Senior National Table Tennis competition, organised by the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the state Sports and Youth Affairs Department under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India, will feature the highest-ever number of participants in team events, with 38 men's teams and 35 women's teams.