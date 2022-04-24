A large motorbike rally was held from Rangpo to Pangthang on the final day of Road Safety Week, which was held as part of the Sikkim Police's quasquicentennial celebrations.

Upper Tadong MLA G.T Dhungel flagged off about a thousand bike riders from Rangpo public field, including police officers and bikers from several groups.

"It feels overwhelming to receive such enthusiastic support from the people as this rally can originally be seen as an effort of community policing facilitating integration and bonding between the public and police. It is also very uplifting for us to see the women members of Sikkim Police who along with efficiently performing their duties are also taking part in the rally,” said SDGP (Law & Order) Akshay Sachdeva.

MLA G.T. Dhungel complimented the efforts and hard work put in by Sikkim Police in organising the rally minutes before it began, and reminded the public of the necessity of following road safety legislation.

After arriving at the Sikkim Armed Police Camp in Pangthang around noon, chief guest Arun Upreti, the minister for Urban Development, presented certificates to the riders, who included Gangtok SP Tenzing Loden Lepcha and Pakyong SP Siva Prasad Yellasiri, among others, as well as the best drivers from all districts. Bhoj Kumar Pradhan, a retired Sikkim Police sub-inspector, was honoured at the end of the programme.