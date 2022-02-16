MUMBAI: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. He was 69.

Bappi Lahiri was home last night and unwell, was then moved to a hospital in Juhu, where he passed away. He passed away of multiple health issues.

He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital.

He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". His last Bollywood song was 'Bhankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.