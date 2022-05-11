Danish Siddiqui, a slain photojournalist was awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category which includes four more Indians on the list.

This is Siddiqui's second Pulitzer Prize and this time he won in the category of feature photography.

He has covered the Afghan war, the Hong Kong conflict, and other major events in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe extensively.

Siddiqui was killed last year while covering the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

As per the prestigious US Pulitzer Prize website, Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sana Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave of Reuters News Agency have been nominated for the award.

Danish Siddiqui, 38, was killed in Afghanistan while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district last July.

He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. In 2007, he also received a degree in mass communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, later on he moved on to photojournalism before joining Reuters as an intern in 2010.

The Pulitzer Prize is a prestigious award given in the United States for achievements in journalism, literature, and musical composition. It is administered by Columbia University and was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who made his fortune as a newspaper publisher.