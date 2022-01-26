Spiderman turns up in Meghalaya to help police with traffic; praised by netizens
SHILLONG: In a bizarre incident straight out of Hollywood movie, the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman turned up to help Meghalaya police personnel man the traffic.
Yes, you read right.
A short clip of 'Spiderman' helping the police has been uploaded by Meghalaya police on Instagram only, and has accrued over 14,000 views.
"So, Spiderman decided to come home in Jowai and help our personnel in manning the traffic! 🕸️🕷️🚦 As they say, with great power, comes great responsibility," the Meghalaya police wrote in the caption.
However, the police did not disclose the identity of the man in the Spiderman costume.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZKEUyQJoMn/
Naturally, the netizens have found the incident fairly amusing with the comments reflecting the love towards the web slinger for his show of "responsibility."
"Spiderman : no way Shillong," wrote one user, referencing the superhero's latest blockbuster outing, while another pointed out Spiderman's opting for shoes.
"Spider man with a sneakers on 😂 cool dude though," he wrote.
Another user said that "the police guy looks annoyed."
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today