SHILLONG: In a bizarre incident straight out of Hollywood movie, the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman turned up to help Meghalaya police personnel man the traffic.

Yes, you read right.

A short clip of 'Spiderman' helping the police has been uploaded by Meghalaya police on Instagram only, and has accrued over 14,000 views.

"So, Spiderman decided to come home in Jowai and help our personnel in manning the traffic! 🕸️🕷️🚦 As they say, with great power, comes great responsibility," the Meghalaya police wrote in the caption.

However, the police did not disclose the identity of the man in the Spiderman costume.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZKEUyQJoMn/

Naturally, the netizens have found the incident fairly amusing with the comments reflecting the love towards the web slinger for his show of "responsibility."

"Spiderman : no way Shillong," wrote one user, referencing the superhero's latest blockbuster outing, while another pointed out Spiderman's opting for shoes.

"Spider man with a sneakers on 😂 cool dude though," he wrote.

Another user said that "the police guy looks annoyed."

For the uninitiated, Spider-Man is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, he first appeared in the anthology comic book Amazing Fantasy #15 (August 1962) in the Silver Age of Comic Books.

He has since been featured in movies, television shows, video games, and plays. Spider-Man is the alias of Peter Parker, an orphan raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben in New York City after his parents Richard and Mary Parker died in a plane crash.

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