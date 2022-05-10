Amarakeerthi Athukorala, a Sri Lankan parliamentarian from the ruling party Rajapaksas along with his personal security officer were killed on Monday after a clash with anti-government protesters outside the country's capital Colombo.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation on Monday amid Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, as anti-government protests turned violent after Rajapaksa supporters assaulted the agitators. The prime minister is Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother.

As many as 100 people were injured in the clash between pro-Rajapaksa supporters and anti-government protesters. Pro-government protesters attacked anti-government protesters who had occupied the entrance to the President's Office and the Prime Minister's residence for nearly a month, demanding that the government resign. It has also been reported that opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was attacked by pro-Rajapaksa supporters while visiting the protest site.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed across the entire island as the violence continued.

Since then, at least two Cabinet ministers have announced their resignations.

Moreover, police had formed a line of personnel on the main road leading to the site ahead of time, but it did little to stop pro-government protesters from advancing.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst financial crisis in its history. It suffers from a severe lack of foreign exchange. Food, cooking gas, vehicular fuel, and medicines are all in short supply, and their prices have skyrocketed. The country also lacks fuel to generate thermal power, resulting in lengthy power outages.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Sri Lanka since April 9 to demand the resignation of Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda over their government's failure to deal with the crisis.