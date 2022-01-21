NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted the people of people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. On January 21, 1972, the three states of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971.

PM on Twitter wrote, “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress.”

President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the Statehood Day of the three northeastern states said, “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future.”