The Supreme Court declared on Wednesday that if a "daughter does not desire to keep any contact" with her father, she "is not entitled to any money" from him for her education or marriage.

The bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh declared that the daughter was 20 years old and free to choose her future, but she couldn't ask her father for money to study since she didn't want to keep in touch with him.

“In so far as the daughter’s expenses for education and marriage are concerned, it appears from her approach that she does not want to maintain any relationship with the appellant and is about 20 years of age. She is entitled to choose her own path but then cannot demand the amount towards the education from the appellant. We, thus, hold that the daughter is not entitled to any amount,” the Court said, according to a report.

However, the Court stated that when determining the amount of permanent alimony to be paid to the mother, it will take care to ensure that the mother has sufficient funds to care for her daughter if she so desires. The husband's divorce case had been denied by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The man had initially requested restitution of conjugal rights, but it was denied. He then petitioned the district judge for the dissolution of his marriage, according to the report.

Although the desertion claim was granted, the wife appealed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court overturned the lower court's decision, prompting the husband to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

While the divorce case was pending, the Supreme Court Mediation Centre attempted to reconcile the couple. Even the daughter and father's relationship was subjected to reconciliation efforts.